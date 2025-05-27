Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Police Week

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Taboada, 2nd Security Forces Squadron commander, gives remarks during a closing ceremony for Police Week at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 22, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing held an observance honoring past and present law enforcement personnel, showing gratitude for the unwavering commitment of defenders to protecting Airmen and assets vital to the long-range strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 12:31
    Photo ID: 9070351
    VIRIN: 250522-F-NW760-1042
    Resolution: 5951x3959
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

