Barksdale Police Week

U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Taboada, 2nd Security Forces Squadron commander, gives remarks during a closing ceremony for Police Week at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 22, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing held an observance honoring past and present law enforcement personnel, showing gratitude for the unwavering commitment of defenders to protecting Airmen and assets vital to the long-range strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)