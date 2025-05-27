501st CSW Defender Challenge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

British Army Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Adam Galen-Bisping performs pull-ups as part of the Defender Challenge on RAF Alconbury, England, May 15, 2025. The challenge features a series of physically demanding obstacles and is held in observance of National Police Week, which honors law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)