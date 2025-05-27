Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st CSW Defender Challenge 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    501st CSW Defender Challenge 2025

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    British Army Warrant Officer Class 2 (WO2) Adam Galen-Bisping performs pull-ups as part of the Defender Challenge on RAF Alconbury, England, May 15, 2025. The challenge features a series of physically demanding obstacles and is held in observance of National Police Week, which honors law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 07:30
    Photo ID: 9069414
    VIRIN: 250515-F-QN763-7474
    Resolution: 4382x2916
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: GB
    Police
    teamwork
    Police Week
    National Police Week
    Defender Challenge
    501st CSW

