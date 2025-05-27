Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USU Graduate Students Tour NMHM [Image 3 of 3]

    USU Graduate Students Tour NMHM

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Students from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing participate in a tour of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, May 19, 2025.
    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 06:25
    Photo ID: 9069338
    VIRIN: 250519-D-FY143-1060
    Resolution: 6352x4235
    Size: 28.76 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    tour
    nursing
    Uniformed Services University
    USU

