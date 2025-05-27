Students from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing participate in a tour of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland, May 19, 2025.
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 06:25
|Photo ID:
|9069338
|VIRIN:
|250519-D-FY143-1060
|Resolution:
|6352x4235
|Size:
|28.76 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USU Graduate Students Tour NMHM [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.