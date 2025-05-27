Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kenyan President gives remarks during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto gives his remarks during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2025. The ACHOD 2025 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kenyan President gives remarks during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    ACHOD
    ACHOD25
    Senior Leader Engagements

