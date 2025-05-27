Educator's Workshop May 2025: Day 2

Educators with Recruiting Stations Houston, Dallas, Austin and Albuquerque conduct an obstacle course during the twelve stalls crucible event at Educator's Workshop at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in San Diego, Calif. on May 28, 2025. The Educators Workshop program provides selected educators and influential community members with the opportunity to see how the Marine Corps transforms young men and women into Marines. The workshop also provides attendees with current information regarding Marine Corps training practices, military job skills, service opportunities, military lifestyle, and educational benefits available to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams)
