USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) sails in formation during a strait transit exercise. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9068886
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-FN990-1273
|Resolution:
|5202x3716
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
