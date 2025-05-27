Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) sails in formation during a strait transit exercise. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 21:36
    Photo ID: 9068886
    VIRIN: 250523-N-FN990-1273
    Resolution: 5202x3716
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Simulated Strait Transit [Image 9 of 9], by SN Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

