SMALL ARMS TRAINING

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Riley Patterson 

    USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2025) Lance Cpl. Jonathan Collins, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Lance Cpl. Cameron Roberts Epps, from Cape Coral, Florida, assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, integrate during training with the small caliber arms team (SCAT) aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). Fort Lauderdale is afloat with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Riley Patterson)

