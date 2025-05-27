Barksdale Police Week Ruck Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of Airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, jog with the security forces flag during a 24-hour Police Week ruck, May 22, 2025. The 24 hour ruck was one of the many events held to commemorate Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)