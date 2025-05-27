Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Police Week Ruck Run

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A group of Airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, jog with the security forces flag during a 24-hour Police Week ruck, May 22, 2025. The 24 hour ruck was one of the many events held to commemorate Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

