Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Taboada, 2nd Security Forces Squadron commander, left, and Tech. Sgt. Kaila Craven, 2nd Security Forces Squadron security manager, right, render salutes during a closing ceremony for Police Week at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 22, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing held an observance honoring past and present law enforcement personnel, showing gratitude for the defenders’ unwavering commitment to protecting Airmen and assets vital to the long-range strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)