    Police Week

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tatiana Alvarez, left, 2nd Force Support Squadron Honor Guard member, renders a salute to Senior Airman Martayshia Brown, center, and Airman 1st Class Coen Rader, right, 2nd Force Support Squadron Honor Guard members, during a closing ceremony for the observance of Police Week at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 22, 2025. The Barksdale Honor Guard performed the folding of the U.S. flag during the ceremony, honoring past defenders who have given their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 13:12
    Photo ID: 9067627
    VIRIN: 250522-F-NW760-1106
    Resolution: 3843x2557
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Police Week, by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

