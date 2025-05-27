Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tatiana Alvarez, left, 2nd Force Support Squadron Honor Guard member, renders a salute to Senior Airman Martayshia Brown, center, and Airman 1st Class Coen Rader, right, 2nd Force Support Squadron Honor Guard members, during a closing ceremony for the observance of Police Week at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 22, 2025. The Barksdale Honor Guard performed the folding of the U.S. flag during the ceremony, honoring past defenders who have given their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)