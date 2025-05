Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard members aboard CGC Melvin Bell and Station Jones Beach stood watch during the 2025 FourLeaf Air Show as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds soared overhead at Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh, New York, May 25, 2025. The 2025 FourLeaf Air Show took place at Jones Beach over Memorial Day weekend and featured the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as headliners, alongside many other performers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)