U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 dolphin conducts a search and rescue demonstration during Fleet Week NYC at Homeport Pier in Staten Island, New York, May 24, 2025. Throughout Fleet Week, the Coast Guard members engaged with the public through ship tours, search and rescue demonstrations, and educational outreach, offering New Yorkers a firsthand look at their diverse missions and commitment to maritime safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Boardman)