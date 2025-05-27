May 28, 2025 – Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, The Surgeon General and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command, and her Command Sgt Maj. John E. Dobbins stand with Command Sgt. Maj. Price of the 65th Medical Brigade for the unveiling of the 65th Medical Brigade Memorial Day Plaque Dedication to the National Museum of the US Army Tribute Wall at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
