    Memorial Day Plaque Dedication

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Maj. Yingta Lee 

    65th Medical Brigade

    May 28, 2025 – Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, The Surgeon General and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Command, and her Command Sgt Maj. John E. Dobbins stand with Command Sgt. Maj. Price of the 65th Medical Brigade for the unveiling of the 65th Medical Brigade Memorial Day Plaque Dedication to the National Museum of the US Army Tribute Wall at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 02:54
    VIRIN: 250526-A-IL255-6970
