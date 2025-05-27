Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visual Information Personnel Team (VIPER) [Image 4 of 4]

    Visual Information Personnel Team (VIPER)

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Lt. Ryan kersting-schlimgen 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2025)- Sailors, assigned to the visual information personnel (VIPER) team aboard the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio, (LPD 17), capture visual information of surface and air contacts during a VI drill. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU are underway completing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)

    This work, Visual Information Personnel Team (VIPER) [Image 4 of 4], by LT Ryan kersting-schlimgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

