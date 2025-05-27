ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2025)- Sailors, assigned to the visual information personnel (VIPER) team aboard the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio, (LPD 17), capture visual information of surface and air contacts during a VI drill. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU are underway completing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9066056
|VIRIN:
|250519-N-OF460-7199
|Resolution:
|1380x920
|Size:
|232.11 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Visual Information Personnel Team (VIPER) [Image 4 of 4], by LT Ryan kersting-schlimgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.