2025 Advanced Combat Skills Assessment: Combat Agility Assessment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Garcia, 176th Security Forces Squadron Advanced Combat Skills Assessment (ACSA) participant, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, weaves his way through the spider web course at the Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, May 20, 2025. The Combat Agility Assessment portion of ACSA tested the Airmen’s ability to perform common Security Forces core tasks under less-than-ideal circumstances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).