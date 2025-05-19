U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Garcia, 176th Security Forces Squadron Advanced Combat Skills Assessment (ACSA) participant, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, weaves his way through the spider web course at the Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, May 20, 2025. The Combat Agility Assessment portion of ACSA tested the Airmen’s ability to perform common Security Forces core tasks under less-than-ideal circumstances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9065893
|VIRIN:
|250520-Z-NN671-1013
|Resolution:
|4601x3061
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
This work, 2025 Advanced Combat Skills Assessment: Combat Agility Assessment, by A1C Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
