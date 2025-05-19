Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Advanced Combat Skills Assessment: Combat Agility Assessment

    YIGO, GUAM

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Garcia, 176th Security Forces Squadron Advanced Combat Skills Assessment (ACSA) participant, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, weaves his way through the spider web course at the Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, May 20, 2025. The Combat Agility Assessment portion of ACSA tested the Airmen’s ability to perform common Security Forces core tasks under less-than-ideal circumstances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).

