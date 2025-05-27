Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown quarterly indoctrination event [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NWS Yorktown quarterly indoctrination event

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (May 21, 2025) Commander Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, speaks to new Sailors and civilian employees during the installation's quarterly orientation and indoctrination. This allowed installation leadership to meet and greet new arrivals to the combined team of Sailors and civilians. It also allowed for a wealth of information to be presented from various departments that serve our installation, including our Fleet & Family Service Center, MWR, EFMP program, School Liaison, Environmental Department, and Security Department among others. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 21:12
    Photo ID: 9065884
    VIRIN: 250521-N-TG517-6788
    Resolution: 2381x1763
    Size: 560.93 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown quarterly indoctrination event [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Orientation
    Indoctrination
    Leadership meeting

