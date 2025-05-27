NWS Yorktown quarterly indoctrination event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (May 21, 2025) Commander Kurt Davis, Executive Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, speaks to new Sailors and civilian employees during the installation's quarterly orientation and indoctrination. This allowed installation leadership to meet and greet new arrivals to the combined team of Sailors and civilians. It also allowed for a wealth of information to be presented from various departments that serve our installation, including our Fleet & Family Service Center, MWR, EFMP program, School Liaison, Environmental Department, and Security Department among others. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).