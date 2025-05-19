Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members attend Memorial Day observance during LA Fleet Week [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. service members attend Memorial Day observance during LA Fleet Week

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, salute an American flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at Green Hills Memorial Park as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week in Los Angeles, May 26, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, patriciate in various community service events and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

