Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego

250520-N-CF730-1080 – SAN DIEGO (May 20, 2025) Capt. Robert Heely, commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego, briefs members of the Military and a Congressional Staff Delegation aboard guided missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) during a tour of Naval Base San Diego May 20, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 16:48
|Photo ID:
|9065606
|VIRIN:
|250520-N-CF730-1080
|Resolution:
|4602x3062
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
