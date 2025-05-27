Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola 

    Naval Base San Diego

    250520-N-CF730-1080 – SAN DIEGO (May 20, 2025) Capt. Robert Heely, commanding officer of Naval Base San Diego, briefs members of the Military and a Congressional Staff Delegation aboard guided missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) during a tour of Naval Base San Diego May 20, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Ulrika Mendiola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 16:48
    Photo ID: 9065606
    VIRIN: 250520-N-CF730-1080
    Resolution: 4602x3062
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Ulrika Mendiola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego
    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego
    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego
    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego
    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego
    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego
    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego
    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego
    Congressional Staff Delegation Tour Naval Base San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Congressional Staff Delegation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download