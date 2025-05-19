Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charge d'Affaires Marc Dillard at African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025

    Charge d'Affaires Marc Dillard at African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Jason Johnston    

    U.S. Africa Command

    Marc Dillard, Chargé d’Affaires at U.S. Embassy Nairobi, Kenya (left) meets with U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander U.S. Africa Command (right) during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference. The 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD25) brings together Chiefs of Defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Jason Johnston, AFRICOM Public Affairs)

