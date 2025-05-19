Sailors move fresh cargo on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) after a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, May 8, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 04:18
|Photo ID:
|9063514
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-AM483-1602
|Resolution:
|4103x2735
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higbee Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.