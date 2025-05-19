Sailor Cleans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman 3rd Class Angelo Aldefolla, from San Diego, California, cleans the galley onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, May 7, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)