Sailor Exits Helicopter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Rei Roa, from Las Vegas, Nevada, exits an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Scorpions” from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Philippine Sea, April 30, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)