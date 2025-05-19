Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Underwater Construction Mechanics at LA Fleet Week [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Underwater Construction Mechanics at LA Fleet Week

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Butler 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 26, 2025)
    U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Timothy Kittle, left, and Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Patrick Simpson, both assigned to Underwater Construction Team 2, prepare for a diving exhibition during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 26, 2025.
    Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric M. Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 00:18
    Photo ID: 9063253
    VIRIN: 250526-N-UV347-1143
    Resolution: 4859x3239
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Underwater Construction Mechanics at LA Fleet Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Eric Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Underwater Construction Mechanics at LA Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Underwater Construction Mechanics at LA Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Underwater Construction Mechanics at LA Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Underwater Construction Mechanics at LA Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Underwater Construction Mechanics at LA Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Underwater Construction Mechanics at LA Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download