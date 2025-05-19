Sailor Mans the Helm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Fatoumata Gueye, from Dakar, Senegal, mans the helm on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the Philippine Sea, April 25, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)