    Sailors observe Memorial Day on the USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250526-N-QR506-1094 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2025) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Melenie Martinez, from La Habra, California, and the command triad of Executive Officer Capt. Michael Plageman, Commanding Officer Capt. Ethan Rule, and Command Master Chief Steve McQueen, of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), cut a cake during a Memorial Day observation in the ship’s mess deck, May 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Sailors observe Memorial Day on the USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

