LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2025) Fireman Mike Cunningham assigned to the 38th Wilmington Fire Department, retrieves a gurney in response of a emergency call, May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9062798
|VIRIN:
|250525-N-GN902-1040
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.07 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Comrel: Firefighter For A Day [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Shamira Purifoy, identified by DVIDS