    Comrel: Firefighter For A Day [Image 4 of 4]

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shamira Purifoy 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2025) Fireman Mike Cunningham assigned to the 38th Wilmington Fire Department, retrieves a gurney in response of a emergency call, May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    This work, Comrel: Firefighter For A Day [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Shamira Purifoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

