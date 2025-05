Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees look on during a wreath-laying at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., May 26, 2025.

The ceremony was part of Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 and featured service members, veterans, and community partners in remembrance of the fallen.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nico Cavanagh)