2025 Memorial Day Ceremony Corozal American Cemetery and Memorial, Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PANAMA CITY, Panama (May 26, 2025) – Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Devon Jones, assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group (MCESG) Detachment Panama, carries the Prisoners of War flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at Corozal American Cemetery and Memorial in Panama City on May 26, 2025. Members of the various United States services, retired service members, and U.S. Embassy personnel held the ceremony to remember and honor the legacy of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States of America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)