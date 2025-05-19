Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Learn Weapon Familiarity [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailors Learn Weapon Familiarity

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) participate in a weapons familiarization course with M4A1 carbines on the aft missile deck in the Philippine Sea, April 24, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 09:17
    Photo ID: 9061972
    VIRIN: 250424-N-AM483-1200
    Resolution: 3687x5530
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Sailors Learn Weapon Familiarity [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Underway
    Sailors
    DDG 123
    USS HIGBEE

