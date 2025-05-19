XO Communicates during RAS

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    Cmdr. Donald Northrup, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), from Mesa, Arizona, uses shipboard communications on the ship’s bridge wing during a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    VIRIN: 250423-N-AM483-1518
