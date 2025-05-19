XO Communicates during RAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Donald Northrup, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), from Mesa, Arizona, uses shipboard communications on the ship’s bridge wing during a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)