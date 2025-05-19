Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higbee Performs Live Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Higbee Performs Live Fire Weapons Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) fires her forward-mounted Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire weapons exercise in the Pacific Ocean, April 8, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 07:39
    Photo ID: 9061889
    VIRIN: 250408-N-AM483-1259
    Resolution: 4970x3313
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higbee Performs Live Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higbee Performs Live Fire Weapons Exercise
    USS Higbee Performs Live Fire Weapons Exercise
    USS Higbee Performs Live Fire Weapons Exercise
    USS Higbee Performs Live Fire Weapons Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Sailors
    DDG 123
    USS HIGBEE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download