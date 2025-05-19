USS Higbee Performs Live Fire Weapons Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) fires her forward-mounted Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire weapons exercise in the Pacific Ocean, April 8, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)