Community Honors Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day at Guam Veterans Cemetery

PITI, Guam (May 26, 2025) - U.S. service members, veterans, leaders, and the local community gathered at Guam Veterans Cemetery to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for our nation's freedom, May 26. The Memorial Day ceremony included a solemn salute to the flag and reflections on the profound sense of duty and gratitude felt by all attendees. The event emphasized the enduring legacy of our fallen heroes whose sacrifices are etched into the foundation of our history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)