    Community Honors Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day at Guam Veterans Cemetery [Image 19 of 19]

    Community Honors Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day at Guam Veterans Cemetery

    PITI, GUAM

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    PITI, Guam (May 26, 2025) - U.S. service members, veterans, leaders, and the local community gathered at Guam Veterans Cemetery to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for our nation's freedom, May 26. The Memorial Day ceremony included a solemn salute to the flag and reflections on the profound sense of duty and gratitude felt by all attendees. The event emphasized the enduring legacy of our fallen heroes whose sacrifices are etched into the foundation of our history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    TAGS

    Guam
    U.S. Navy
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)

