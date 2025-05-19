Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southwest performs at The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles [Image 3 of 5]

    Navy Band Southwest performs at The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Miller 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Band Southwest “32nd Street Brass” performs at The Original Farmers Market during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 22:38
    Photo ID: 9061689
    VIRIN: 250525-N-VA505-1040
    Resolution: 6353x4235
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Navy Band Southwest performs at The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    performance
    US Navy
    Navy Band Southwest
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    AmericasNavy250
    LAFW2025

