    Representative Cisneros tours the USS Carl M. Levin

    Representative Cisneros tours the USS Carl M. Levin

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Harbour 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brent Holloway, assigned to the ship, shows U.S. Congressman Gil Cisneros the pilot house of guided missile destroyer Arleigh Burke-class USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 25, 2025.
    Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles A. Harbour)

