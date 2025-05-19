Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Navy Association Battleship Iowa Chapter holds a gathering during LA Fleet Week [Image 3 of 7]

    Surface Navy Association Battleship Iowa Chapter holds a gathering during LA Fleet Week

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Shepard Fosdyke Jackson 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2025) U.S. Coast Guardsmen attend a gathering held by the Surface Navy Association Battleship Iowa Chapter event for Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Shepard Fosdyke-Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    VIRIN: 250525-N-GC617-1042
    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LA Fleet Week
    LAFW2025

