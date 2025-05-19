Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailors Attend Brent Noll’s Animation Discussion [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Sailors Attend Brent Noll’s Animation Discussion

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Caleb Kissner 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors, attached to the amphibious landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), pose for a group photo with Brent Noll, a professional animator, after a classroom discussion about animation as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 25, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 16:52
    Photo ID: 9061359
    VIRIN: 250525-N-VC040-1190
    Resolution: 5597x3731
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Attend Brent Noll’s Animation Discussion [Image 5 of 5], by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailors Attend Brent Noll’s Animation Discussion
    U.S. Navy Sailors Attend Brent Noll’s Animation Discussion
    U.S. Navy Sailors Attend Brent Noll’s Animation Discussion
    U.S. Navy Sailors Attend Brent Noll’s Animation Discussion
    U.S. Navy Sailors Attend Brent Noll’s Animation Discussion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    AmericasNavy250
    Marines250
    LAFW2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download