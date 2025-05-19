Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Service Members and guests attend a reception during LA Fleet Week [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S Service Members and guests attend a reception during LA Fleet Week

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Angel Campbell 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2025) From left, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, Naval Surface Forces Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific Fleet, Christina Ramos, the California State Regent, Daughters of the American Revolution and Rear Adm. (ret) Mike Shatynski, the former deputy commander, Naval Surface Forces, pose for a photo aboard the Battleship USS Iowa Museum at a celebration of the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Merchant Marines, and U.S. Marine Corps hosted by the Surface Navy Association and the DAR during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 24, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailor, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 9061181
    VIRIN: 250524-N-TI287-1059
    Resolution: 7404x4938
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, U.S Service Members and guests attend a reception during LA Fleet Week [Image 8 of 8], by SN Angel Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LA Fleet Week

