U.S Service Members and guests attend a reception during LA Fleet Week

LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2025) From left, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, Naval Surface Forces Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific Fleet, Christina Ramos, the California State Regent, Daughters of the American Revolution and Rear Adm. (ret) Mike Shatynski, the former deputy commander, Naval Surface Forces, pose for a photo aboard the Battleship USS Iowa Museum at a celebration of the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Merchant Marines, and U.S. Marine Corps hosted by the Surface Navy Association and the DAR during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 24, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailor, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Campbell)