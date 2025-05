Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle moored at Los Angeles Harbor for Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025. Shown here, from left to right, are Grant Cross of Rome, Ga. and Faith Moorlach of Memphis, Tenn. on May 23, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins)