USS Princeton conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

250514-N-BT947-1015 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 14, 2025) A Military Sealift Command AS-332 Super Puma, attached to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), transfers cargo to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a vertical replenishment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
