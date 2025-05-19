YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (April 17, 2025) Navy Diver 2nd Class Ben Lagenbach, right, lowers line to Navy Diver 2nd Class Cameron Andressen, both assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1-6, during a dive and salvage mission in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, April 17, 2025. CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 is currently deployed to Yap with a commercial salvage team to remove the cargo vessel M/V Microspirit from Colonia Harbor as part of Pacific Partnership 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 07:40
|Photo ID:
|9060992
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-ED646-7638
|Resolution:
|5253x7878
|Size:
|8.18 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct ADV Removal in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 17, 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.