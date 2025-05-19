Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Spc. Gavin Hardy 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marine Cpl. Elisha Jeanbaptiste, assigned to 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, looks for targets during a call for fire exercise at African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Tan Tan, Morocco, May 20, 2025. Training in austere, multinational environments enhances muscle memory and builds lethality for future operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Gavin Hardy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 06:07
    Photo ID: 9060951
    VIRIN: 250520-A-EJ325-3378
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: TAN TAN, MA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Gavin Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025
    US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025
    US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025
    US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025
    US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025
    US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025
    US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025
    US Marines, Morocco conduct call for fire training at African Lion 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    Close Air Support
    AfricanLion
    4th ANGLICO
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download