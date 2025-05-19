From Togo to the task force: SETAF-AF Soldier connects heritage with mission at African Lion 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kodzo Tse, the ground movement noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of transportation of the joint force throughout African Lion 2025 (AL25), U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), poses for a photo in Agadir, Morocco, May 22, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by SETAF-AF on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)