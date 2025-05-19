Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Togo to the task force: SETAF-AF Soldier connects heritage with mission at African Lion 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Togo to the task force: SETAF-AF Soldier connects heritage with mission at African Lion 2025

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kodzo Tse, the ground movement noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of transportation of the joint force throughout African Lion 2025 (AL25), U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), poses for a photo in Agadir, Morocco, May 22, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by SETAF-AF on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 04:31
    Photo ID: 9060935
    VIRIN: 250522-A-HL439-5156
    Resolution: 5869x3913
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Togo to the task force: SETAF-AF Soldier connects heritage with mission at African Lion 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Togo to the task force: SETAF-AF Soldier connects heritage with mission at African Lion 2025
    From Togo to the task force: SETAF-AF Soldier connects heritage with mission at African Lion 2025
    From Togo to the task force: SETAF-AF Soldier connects heritage with mission at African Lion 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Togo
    Multinational Exercise
    Royal Moroccan Armed Forces
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download