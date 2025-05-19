U.S. Sailors and Marines visit the Cabrillo Beach Youth Center for LA Fleet Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marine Corps Marines participate in events with youth members at the Cabrillo Beach Youth Center for Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Campbell)