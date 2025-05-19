Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailors and Marines visit the Cabrillo Beach Youth Center for LA Fleet Week [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. Sailors and Marines visit the Cabrillo Beach Youth Center for LA Fleet Week

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Angel Campbell 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marine Corps Marines participate in events with youth members at the Cabrillo Beach Youth Center for Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Campbell)

    This work, U.S. Sailors and Marines visit the Cabrillo Beach Youth Center for LA Fleet Week [Image 9 of 9], by SN Angel Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LA Fleet Week

