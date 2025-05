Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Coast Guard Station Honolulu 45-foot response boat medium crew escort the sailboat Phoenix off the shore of Oahu, Hawaii May 24, 2025. The Phoenix master Oliver Widger had just completed a 25-day transpacific voyage from Oregon to Hawaii with his cat, also named Phoenix. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)