    Military Has Talent and Galley Wars held at Los Angeles Fleet Week exposition [Image 13 of 19]

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Miller 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2025) U.S. Navy Environmental volunteers perform on stage at Los Angeles Fleet Week exposition, May 24, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 9060633
    VIRIN: 250524-N-VA505-1115
    Resolution: 5978x3985
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Has Talent and Galley Wars held at Los Angeles Fleet Week exposition [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Laying Community Event during Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Laying Community Event during Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Laying Community Event during Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Laying Community Event during Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Laying Community Event during Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Laying Community Event during Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Green Hills Memorial Park Flag Laying Community Event during Los Angeles Fleet Week
    TAGS

    US Navy
    exposition
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    AmericasNavy250
    Marines250
    LAFW2025

