    U.S. Navy Commander, Naval Surface Forces, tours U.S. Navy ship [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Commander, Naval Surface Forces, tours U.S. Navy ship

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Butler 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2025)
    U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces and Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific Fleet, right of center, speaks with U.S. Navy Cmdr. Frank McQuiddy, the commanding officer of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) while on a tour during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 24, 2025.
    Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric M. Butler)

    This work, U.S. Navy Commander, Naval Surface Forces, tours U.S. Navy ship [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Eric Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

