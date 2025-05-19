Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250519-N-FY193-2058 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2025) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Gabe Taucher, a native of Medina, Ohio, and Naval Aviator Lt. Cmdr. Erik Storm, a native of Annapolis, Maryland, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, perform a live-hoist to the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) May 19. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)