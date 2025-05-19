Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 13 of 13]

    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250519-N-FY193-2058 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2025) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Gabe Taucher, a native of Medina, Ohio, and Naval Aviator Lt. Cmdr. Erik Storm, a native of Annapolis, Maryland, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, perform a live-hoist to the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) May 19. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mike Shen)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 9060319
    VIRIN: 250519-N-FY193-2058
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 857.09 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

