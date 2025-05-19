Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron marshals a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to its parking spot at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 13, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone, a three-day earthquake-response scenario staged in the New Madrid Seismic Zone. Paducah lies within the zone, the most active seismic area in the Eastern United States, and could serve as an air hub in the event of an large-scale earthquake (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)