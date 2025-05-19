Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Kentucky Air Guard stages major earthquake-response exercise

    PADUCAH, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    An Airman from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron marshals a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to its parking spot at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Ky., May 13, 2025, in support of Exercise Grindstone, a three-day earthquake-response scenario staged in the New Madrid Seismic Zone. Paducah lies within the zone, the most active seismic area in the Eastern United States, and could serve as an air hub in the event of an large-scale earthquake (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Earthquake
    New Madrid Seismic Zone
    Exercise Grindstone

