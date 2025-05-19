Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Hungary, Morocco conduct tactical combat casualty care during African Lion 2025 [Image 3 of 7]

    US, Hungary, Morocco conduct tactical combat casualty care during African Lion 2025

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A member of the Hungarian Defense Forces assigned to 34th Bercsényi László Special Forces Battalion instructs members of the Moroccan Special Operations on tactical combat casualty care in Tifnit, Morocco, May 13, 2025, during African Lion 2025 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (This photo was altered for security purposes) (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer)

    Special Operations
    Multinational Exercise
    TCCC
    Medical Training Exercise
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

