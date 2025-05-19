Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-8's LTJG Langdon flying on a Reposition Flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Lt. STEVEN IRVIN 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    VP-8's aircraft 000 was heading out of Misawa Airbase on a Reposition Flight. In the picture is LTJG Matthew Langdon getting ready to make an HF Radio call to San Francisco Radio.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 11:27
    Photo ID: 9060188
    VIRIN: 250518-N-VH877-6193
    Resolution: 3474x2506
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-8's LTJG Langdon flying on a Reposition Flight, by LT STEVEN IRVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7thFleet

